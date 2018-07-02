Durant due in Manila

Kevin Durant, who helped the Golden State Warriors win their second straight NBA championship, will make his return to Manila on July 8 for a promotional tour.



Nike Philippines made the announcement yesterday, with Durant scheduled to have a meet-and-greet at Bonificio Global City, hold a training session with select cagers before capping off his one-day visit with an event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It will be Durant’s second trip to Manila after being part of a group of NBA stars who faced the PBA All-Stars and Gilas Pilipinas in a two-day exhibition series in July 2011.

Also part of that series were Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, James Harden and Derrick Rose, among others.

Durant’s visit has generated huge buzz among Filipino fans who are eager to see Durant, who compared to his first visit has become one of the NBA’s biggest stars. (Jonas Terrado)

