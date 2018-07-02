‘Florita’ leaving PH but rains to persist

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Rain showers and thunderstorms are seen to persist over a large portion of Luzon, including Western Visayas, due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or “habagat” and trough of tropical storm “Florita” (international name “Prapiroon”).
According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza, Florita is expected to move outside the country’s area of responsibility this afternoon.
As noon yesterday, Florita was 695 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes. It has intensified into a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph, moving north-northwest at 17 kph.
However, the trough or extension of Florita combined with the tropical cyclone-enhanced habagat will bring scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas, Mendoza said.
Residents in these areas, especially those living in low-lying and mountainous parts, are warned against possible flooding and landslides resulting from heavy rains.
The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
-Ellalyn V. Ruiz