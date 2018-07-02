‘Florita’ leaving PH but rains to persist

Rain showers and thunder­storms are seen to persist over a large portion of Luzon, includ­ing Western Visayas, due to the combined effects of the south­west monsoon or “habagat” and trough of tropical storm “Florita” (international name “Prapiroon”).



According to Philippine Atmo­spheric, Geophysical, and Astro­nomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Men­doza, Florita is expected to move outside the country’s area of re­sponsibility this afternoon.

As noon yesterday, Florita was 695 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes. It has intensified into a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph, moving north-northwest at 17 kph.

However, the trough or exten­sion of Florita combined with the tropical cyclone-enhanced ha­bagat will bring scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas, Mendoza said.

Residents in these areas, espe­cially those living in low-lying and mountainous parts, are warned against possible flooding and landslides resulting from heavy rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

-Ellalyn V. Ruiz

