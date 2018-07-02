‘Matthysse to retire Pacquiao’ – DL Hoya

Lucas Matthysse is not only com­ing to Malaysia to beat Manny Pac­quiao.



The Argentine strongman is out to hand Pacquiao his retirement papers when they face each other on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Oscar De La Hoya, whose Gold­enboy Promotions is staging the event in partnership with Pac­quiao’s MP Promotions, told ESPN Deportes over the weekend that Matthysse could end up forcing the Filipino legend to hang up his gloves.

“For me, every legend has his end and I think that this fight with Matthysse may be the end of Pac­quiao,” said De La Hoya, who was sent into retirement after suffering a loss to Pacquiao in December 2008.

De La Hoya is flying to the Ma­laysian capital to help Pacquiao drumbeat the show that will also feature three other world title fights to prove that the promotion will go on as planned.

Matthysse, a knockout artist, is deep in training in Indio, California, while Pacquiao is entrenched on his hometown of General Santos City.

The Pacquiao battle will be Mat­thysse’s first defense of the WBA welterweight crown he had only won last January in Los Angeles.

By the time Pacquiao answers the bell against Matthysse, it would have already been more than a year since his last fight. He dropped a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia, on July 2, 2017.

-NICK GIONGCO

