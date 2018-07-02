Molinari wins; Tiger ties for 4th

POTOMAC, United States (AFP) – Francesco Molinari became the first Italian in 71 years to win a US PGA event, firing an eight-under-par 62 Sunday to capture the Quicken Loans National while Tiger Woods settled for sharing fourth.



Molinari, a runner-up at last year’s PGA Championship for his best major showing, eagled the 10th hole and followed with four consecutive birdies on his way to finishing 72 holes on 21-under 259 at TPC Potomac.

“Amazing. I played great today. The start of the back nine was incredible,” Molinari said. “I’m very proud of the way I played, some of the best golf I’ve ever played and I’ll ever play in the future. It’s hard to play better than this.”

The 35-year-old from Turin became the first Italian to win a US PGA event since the late Toney Penna took the 1947 Atlanta Open.

“This win feels special,” Molinari said. “Hopefully there are more to come.”

Tournament host Woods, chasing his first victory since 2013, fired a 66 to finish 10 shots back, sinking six birdies but foiled by two back-nine bogeys and missed opportunities.

“I’m glad I gave myself a chance,” Woods said. “It was nice to make a couple birdies coming in. Evidentally I’d have had to shoot 24 on the back nine. What Francesco is doing out there is phenomenal.”

