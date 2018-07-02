NCRPO hotline gets prank calls

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) received a total of 1,728 messages through its newly launched hotline against abusive cops, crimes and drug-related in­cidents but most of them are false reports, the Metro Manila top cop bared Saturday night.



In a notice to reporters, NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar said the monitoring team of “Pulis na Abusado, Pusher at mga Loko, Agad I-send mo sa Team NCRPO” hotline received a total of 1,728 messages since it was launched last Friday. The covered period was from June 29 up to 3 p.m. of June 30.

However, 921 messages were found out by the monitoring team to be prank reports or spam, El­eazar said.

On the other hand, Eleazar was glad that Metro Manila residents acknowledged the benefit of the hotline as 713 messages came from citizens who sent their grati­tude and appreciation to the police force.

Of the total figure, 81 messages were actual reports of crimes and abusive cops which Eleazar catego­rized as “actionable” messages or those subjected to police verification and deployment.

The actual reports were further broken down as follows: some 34 messages were related to il­legal drug incidents while 21 were complaints against erring PNP per­sonnel. About 12 messages from concerned citizens also reported il­legal gambling activities while seven needed various police assistance.

Furthermore, six messages were reports against city ordinance vio­lators, one reported of receiving a threat and the remaining one a public service.

Eleazar also said they have re­ceived 12 messages from concerned citizens in other provinces. He said those requests were already for­warded to the national headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City for endorsement to the concerned Po­lice Regional Offices (PROs).

Eleazar appealed to the public to avoid using the NCRPO hotline 0915-889-8181 (Globe) and 0999-901-8181 (Smart) to make prank messages or false reports.

He said doing so may hamper the operations of the police in respond­ing to reports of crimes that need actual and immediate assistance.

-Martin Sadongdong

