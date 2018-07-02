  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » News Roundup » Norwegian robbed in Manila

    Norwegian robbed in Manila

    July 2, 2018 | Filed under: News Roundup | Posted by:

    A Norwegian tourist was robbed by three knife-wielding men while on his way to a hotel in Ermita, Manila, Saturday night.

    Police identified the victim as Paul Austad, 55, temporarily stay­ing at the Garden Hotel on Mabini St. in Ermita, Manila.

    Initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking back to the hotel on Cruz Herrera St. at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspects appeared.

    One of the suspects poked a knife at the victim’s neck and declared the holdup while others served as lookouts.

    The suspects immediately took all the victim’s belongings, includ­ing a R90,000 Rado watch and R6,500 worth of cash; and imme­diately fled. (Hans Amancio)

     

    comments