Norwegian robbed in Manila

A Norwegian tourist was robbed by three knife-wielding men while on his way to a hotel in Ermita, Manila, Saturday night.
Police identified the victim as Paul Austad, 55, temporarily staying at the Garden Hotel on Mabini St. in Ermita, Manila.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking back to the hotel on Cruz Herrera St. at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspects appeared.
One of the suspects poked a knife at the victim’s neck and declared the holdup while others served as lookouts.
The suspects immediately took all the victim’s belongings, including a R90,000 Rado watch and R6,500 worth of cash; and immediately fled. (Hans Amancio)