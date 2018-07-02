Qualities of financially successful people

When we know someone who is financially successful, we can’t help but ask ourselves: “How did he do it?” or “What are his secrets?”



It’s surely great to get tips from these successful people but we also need to re­alize that there are more important things that we need to learn from them first, things that go beyond the how to’s.

I’m talking about their qualities or characteristics, the very things that propel them to behave the way they do which later on made them successful.

Let’s check out seven qualities of financially successful people:

They challenge themselves

Just like every successful person, there’s always the challenge before the reward. The one thing that sets finan­cially successful people apart from all the rest is how they push and challenge themselves. While most of us would cringe at the face of a challenge, suc­cessful people know that success is not possible without challenges.

Do you find it challenging to set aside a portion of your salary to your savings? Do you find it challenging to stay away from malls during promotional sales? Do you find it risky and challenging investing your money?

Remember, financially successful people have also come across these challenges, they embraced them and emerged successful because they ac­cepted the challenges.

They are persistent

Financially successful people don’t wait on life, they don’t just sit there and wait for a job to come to them, they go get the job and make things happen. They plan, set goals and persist to achieve those goals.

What are you doing about your fi­nancial situation right now? Have you started saving on a regular basis? Do you still make savings your priority de­spite the increasing bills and unrelenting due dates?

If you want to be successful, you need to realize the importance of per­sistence. Keep going and keep your eyes on your goal.

They keep their eyes on the goal

The reason why successful people are where they are now is because they keep their eyes on their goal. They are not enticed by unnecessary spending without proper budgeting nor do they get sidetracked by unneeded wants. They keep their focus. It is important that you don’t allow yourself to get distracted from your goal. Do you want that salary increase by the end of the quarter? Work harder for it. Do you want to start investing in a fully-furnished home? Start saving. Work on your goals and stay away from distractions.

They give value to everything – big or small

For financially successful people, ev­erything is of value. They don’t squander their money because it’s just a little amount. Big or small, they know that it is money and whatever the amount, counts.

When you understand that every­thing has value, you wouldn’t want to waste it, would you?

They like to learn

Learning is of high value for suc­cessful people. Either they surround themselves with learned people and get insights from them or they read helpful books that will encourage and motivate them to achieve their goals.

Do you want to learn more useful saving tips? Do you want to learn about different types of investments that can help you grow your money? Keep learning and apply what you learn, this is indispensable if you want to be successful.

They are disciplined

The most common quality that successful people share is be­ing disciplined, be it in their daily tasks, habits, or financial matters. Discipline plays a significant role in their success.

If you want to be successful, you need to master the art of discipline. Are you practicing enough discipline in your lifestyle? How about in your finances? Do you discipline yourself to save and avoid unnecessary spending?

They are hard-working

Nothing feeds success more than hard-work. If you see someone successful, you just know that he works hard. Success and hard-work are inseparable, you only get to the top of the ladder of success when you work your way up.

If you want to save more money, you start by working hard to earn it first so you can set aside more for your savings. Hard-work always pays off.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Do you want to be successful? Are you doing something now to achieve that success? What are the habits that you have developed that will help you attain success? What are the practices that are not helping you become successful and how can you get rid of them?

“Successful people do what unsuc­cessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better.” – Jim Rohn

-Chinkee Tan

