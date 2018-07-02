Tim pushing Kings hard in practice

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Ginebra coach Tim Cone is pushing the Kings hard in practice to prepare them against GlobalPort on Friday in the resumption of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



“That’s really the role of us coaches,” said Cone.

“We make sure that we come to practice and try to push hard everyday. We’re not doing any light practice. You always risk injuries and stuffs like that… but that’s the risk you have to take to do well in the playoffs,” he added.

Ginebra and GlobalPort are tied for sixth place with 5-5 cards in the standings, a game behind current fifth placer and defending champion San Miguel Beer (5-4) and half game ahead of Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok (4-5) for the eighth and last playoff spot.

Phoenix Fuel (4-6) is at ninth spot and is still in the playoff race. On top of the standings is Rain or Shine at 9-1, followed by Alaska and TNT KaTropa with similar 7-3 records, and Meralco at 7-4.

Only the top eight teams will advance in the quarterfinals, with the top two advancing to the next round with twice-to-beat incentives against No. 7 and 8 teams, while the third to sixth teams will play in a best-of-three series.

Three teams have been eliminated, namely: Blackwater (1-9), NLEX (2-8) and Columbian Dyip (4-7).

-WAYLON GALVEZ

Related

comments