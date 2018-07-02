Warning vs five food supplements

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Food and Drug Adminis­tration has cautioned the public against purchasing and selling of five food supplements that are found not registered with the said agency.



The FDA identified the food supplements as Ultimate Herbs Ac­tivated Charcoal Capsule, Ultimate Herbs Guyabano “Soursop” Cap­sule, Ultimate Herbs Mangosteen Capsule, Ultimate Herbs Turmeric “Luyang Dilaw” Capsule, and Living Nutrition Buah Merah Miracle Red Fruit Food Supplement.

The agency said that using un­registered products, its quality and safety is not guaranteed and “may pose potential health hazards.”

-Analou de Vera

Related

comments