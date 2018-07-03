3 women caught with R3.4-M shabu

By JEAN FERNANDO

Three women, two of them former Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW’s), were arrested after members of Las Piñas City police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confiscated from them R3.4-million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the suspects as Laila Dolly Kamsa, 29; Momina Kiaban Kusin “alias Bai, 28, both OFWs and residents of Everlasting Homes; and Kritinelyn Bermejo, 22, a sales clerk, of Barangay Talon 4, Las Pinas City.

According to city police chief Senior Supt. Marion Balonglong, members of the PDEA coordinated with them for the drug bust operation at an open parking lot of a popular mall in Barangay Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City.

Balonglong said that a policeman, who posed as buyer, was able to purchase from the suspects R1.5-million worth of shabu.

The city police chief said policemen who were scattered around the area immediately accosted the three suspects.

Police recovered from the suspects 500 grams of shabu worth R3.4 million and the R1.5 million buy-bust money.

The suspects were brought to PDEA office. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002).

