Asian Games isn’t for exposure – Fernandez

By Nick Giongco

National sports associations in dire need of exposure need not send athletes to the Asian Games, said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez.



“There are many tournaments abroad where they can send athletes whom they want to expose but don’t include them in the Asian Games,” said Fernandez, stressing that the women’s volleyball team and a nine bridge players are not worthy of inclusion.

The Asian Games is scheduled Aug. 18-Sept. 2 in Indonesia and Fernandez nonetheless remains open to seeing these players compete provided the POC spends for each of them.

“They spend not just for the airfare and hotel expenses but the parade uniforms, allowances and gear as well,” said Fernandez, citing that the women’s volley team and bridge did not meet the criteria set by the PSC in partnership with the POC.

Fernandez said he is raring to meet with Asian Games chief of mission Richard Gomez to discuss the matter.

The PSC is spending for the participation of the Philippines with the POC so far approving the inclusion of 280 athletes and 37 officials.

In the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, the Philippines won just one gold medal courtesy of Fil-Am BMX rider Daniel Caluag.

