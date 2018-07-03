Food budget for QC inmates

The Quezon City Council has authorized Mayor Herbert Bautista to earmark R29.9 million for the provision of food for detainees at the Quezon City Jail.



Authored by Councilors Franz Pumaren and Raquel Malangen, Resolution 7163-2017 authorizes Bautista to appropriate funds for the food of detainees at the detention center.

Bautista has ordered the release of funds to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) upon the request of the Quezon City Jail management.

The R29.9 million are broken down as follows: rice, 4,020 sacks (R10 million); pandesal (R11.2 million); pan de coco (R2.1 million); kalihim (R2.1 million); monay (R2.1 million) and Spanish bread (R2.1 million).

Earlier, the Quezon City Council has approved an agreement between the city government and the BJMP transferring the city jail to a portion of the city’s property in Payatas. (Chito Chavez)

