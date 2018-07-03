Go for Gold vs Che’Lu

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tuesday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Che’Lu Bar and Grill

vs Go for Gold

3 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino

vs AMA Online

Pacesetting Go for Gold puts its unblemished record on the line against dangerous Che’Lu Bar and Grill today as the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup action resumes at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scratchers, fresh from a long 11-day respite, are determined to stretch their winning streak to five matches and keep their stranglehold of the solo lead in their 1 p.m. showdown with the Revellers, who have won their last three matches.

Go for Gold coach Charles Tiu knows exactly how daunting the task at hand is. “They have a lot of veterans and they are a very physical team. That should be a tough game for us,” he said.

Clashing in the main match at 3 p.m. are skidding Marinerong Pilipino and AMA Online Education.

The Skippers, considered as one of the title favorites, are keen on stopping a two-game losing skid, the last a 97-79 whipping dealt by the Centro Escolar University Scorpions last Monday.

“We have to get our acts together if we want to get out of this funk,” said Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal. “We still have a lot to improve on but I feel we can only get better from this.”

Equally determined to come up with a better performance are the Titans, who are still searching for that elusive victory after dropping their first five matches, the last a 97-95 heartbreaker to the Batangas Generals last week.

Much of the spotlight, however, will be on the opener, with the Scratchers out to complete an impressive sweep of the first round in the eliminations and further boost their credentials as the team-to-beat in the season-ending tournament.

