It’s ridiculous, says Palace

The Human Rights Watch’s description of President Duterte’s second year in office as a human rights calamity was simply ridiculous, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque asserted that the government actually continues to uphold and protect civil liberties, from keeping the people safe from crimes and drugs to providing better social services.

“Kalokohan po iyan,” Roque said in a radio interview, when asked to comment on the HRW’s dismal assessment of Duterte’s two-year presidency.

“Iyong ating kampanya laban sa droga, iyan po ay para itaguyod ang kalusugan at karapatang mabuhay ng ating taumbayan,” he added.

Roque also cited that more than 80 percent of Filipinos support the government’s war on drugs, saying they believe it has helped keep their communities safe and peaceful.

“Mas payapa ang ating mga barangay dahil nagwawagi nga po tayo dito sa tinatawag na giyera laban sa droga,” he said.

The New York City-based human rights watchdog criticized the President for unleashing a human rights calamity amid the government’s deadly war on illegal drugs.

HRW reportedly claimed that Duterte’s second year in office was a day of mourning for the victims of alleged summary killings perpetrated by government forces and other unidentified men.

It has also appealed anew to the United Nations to probe the drug killings under Duterte’s watch for alleged crimes against humanity.

Roque argued that that the administration continues to promote public welfare by providing better health and education services, livelihood opportunities, among others.

He said the government has also facilitated robust economic growth and provided free irrigation services to farmers. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

