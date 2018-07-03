Ombudsman pips Judiciary

Games Thursday

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2p.m. – AFP vs Ombudsman

3:30 p.m. – Malacañang-PSC vs PNP

5 p.m. – Judiciary vs Senate

Ombudsman fended off Judiciary’s determined comeback and pulled off a thrilling 55-54 win to secure a playoff for the last twice-to-beat advantage in the 2nd UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off held over the weekend at the Pasig City Sports Center.



The Judiciary Magis rallied from 9-point deficit early in the payoff period but the Graft Busters held on to their ground and frustrate their bitter rivals for their fifth win in six games in the annual tournament for public servants.

Lawyer Armando Sanchez Jr. was two steals shy of completing a rare triple double after posting 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals for the Graft Busters.

The Graft Busters, who also drew big games from Jorge Espinal with 16 points, still need to beat the deposed champion Armed Forces of the Philippines Cavaliers to advance to the semis without going through an extra game.

Despite the loss, the Magis still made it to the semis – thanks to the DOJ Justice Boosters who snuffed out Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission’s hopes with a 85-81 win in the event offering P1 million to the champion.

The Kamao dropped to 2-4 in the single-round tournament organized by UNTV president Daniel Razon.

Idle Philippine National Police clinched the first semis berth and the corresponding twice-to-beat bonus as early as two weeks ago. The Magis and the Senate Sentinels are tied for third and fourth places with similar 4-2 cards.

Meantime, the Cavaliers ended a five-game losing streak with a 92-55 thumping off the GSIS Furies.

