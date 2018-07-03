Woman arrested at police station for drug possession

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman was put behind bars after she tried to sneak a sachet of shabu to her detained live-in partner in Quezon City, police reported Sunday.



Members of Quezon City Police District-Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) identified the woman as Gina Rosales, 24, a resident of Barangay Balon Bato, Quezon City.

Initial investigation showed that Rosales visited her live-in partner Florante Dimaano detained at PS-3 in Barangay Unang Sigaw, at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

When she entered the premises, Rosales was subjected to a mandatory body frisk.

However, the duty desk officer found a sachet of shabu in her possession.

Report showed that the suspect’s partner was arrested last June 19 near their house after police seized from him two sachets of shabu and a digital weighing scale.

Rosales was charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments