Pocari-PAF, BanKo seek finals berths

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Wednesday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Air Force vs Vice Co. (Men’s)

1:45 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PayMaya (Women’s)

3:45 p.m. – Pocari-Air Force vs Creamline (Women’s)

6 p.m. – PLDT vs Cignal (Men’s)

Defending champion Pocari-Air Force and BanKo-Perlas try to arrange a championship duel when they battle separate semifinal opponents today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Both teams are coming off impressive Game 1 victories against higher-ranked foes in their respective best-of-three semis affairs on Sunday, putting them one win away from securing finals tickets.

The fourth-seeded Lady Jet Spikers aim to follow up their 25-23, 25-12, 25-23 triumph over the top-seeded Creamline Cool Smashers in their 3:45 p.m. confrontation even as the No. 3 Perlas Spikers target to duplicate their 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23 win over the second-ranked PayMaya High Flyers in their 1:45 p.m. tussle.

BanKo-Perlas is expected to come out blazing anew, boasting of an eight-game winning streak since the eliminations anchored on the splendid performances of imports Lakia Bright and Jutarat Montripila.

The dynamic duo were unstoppable at the attack line after combining for 54 points the last time, overshadowing the 31-point production of PayMaya’s top scorer Tess Rountree.

