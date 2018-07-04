Sadistic sex

By Rica Cruz

Ms. Rica,

Recently after namin manood ng boyfriend ko ng isang foreign film, napagusapan namin ang iba’t ibang mga pantasya namin. Binigyan niya ako ng go signal na sampal-sampalin siya or maglabas ng frustration by hitting him while we are having sex. Hindi ko alam where to start. Pero parang natu-turn on din ako sa ideya na yon. Kailangan kaya tipong galit ako kapag nagsex kami? Paano po to deal with this?

She Hulk

Dear She Hulk,

Magandang sign ang napapagusapan ninyo ng iyong partner ang mga sexual fantasies ninyo. It shows a certain level of trust and the willingness to explore together for sexual growth. Good job kayong dalawa!

Hindi mo kailangan magrush into role playing kung sakaling hindi ka pa ganoon kaconfident or kahanda. Pero isang example ng role play ‘yung gusto ng boyfriend mo na maging mas aggressive ka sa kanya during your sexual activity. Yung power play dynamics sa mga healthy relationships during sex ay kailangan ng maganda at matibay na communication before, during and even after ng inyong role playing. Safety, both emotionally and physically must be ensured for both of you.

Start slowly and eventually work your way sa mga kakayanin ninyong dalawa during role play. Para hindi kayo parehas mabigla. Normally, nakakatulong during role-playing and pagke-create ng isang eksena para alam ng both parties kung paano mag-aact out during the scene. You can talk about it beforehand para alam ninyo ang expectations ng isa’t isa at kung komportable ba kayo dito.

Maganda siguro kung iseseparate mo ang galit and frustrations mo at hindi siya dalhin during sexy time in the bedroom. Pero you can still talk about them with your boyfriend.

Good communication can come a long way in making your sex life more enjoyable and interesting. That being said, have fun in unleashing your inner prowess!

#takeitfromthesexymind

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

(Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.)

