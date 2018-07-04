Trudeau denies groping reporter at music festival

OTTAWA (AFP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded for the first time to an allegation of sexual misconduct dating back almost two decades, saying he does not recall any “negative interactions” on the day in question.

The avowed feminist was asked on Sunday to comment on allegations that he had groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000. He was speaking to reporters in the central city of Regina on Canada’s national day. “I remember that day in Creston well, it was an Avalanche Foundation event to support avalanche safety,” he said. “I had a good day that day,” he added. “I don’t remember any negative interactions that day at all.”

