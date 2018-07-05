2 tax examiners dismissed

Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has dismissed two tax examiners who were allegedly caught in an entrapment operations by operatives of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) few months ago.

It was the office of the Office of the Ombudsman who instructed Dulay to separate from the service Abolais Ampa and Nora Halamani of the Tondo-San Nicolas Revenue District Office.

They were nabbed by NBI agents at their office allegedly after receiving bribe from their victim.

Meanwhile, another entrapped BIR examiner, Julie Hernaez, was formally charged for gross misconduct and proceedings for her dismissal is underway. She is under preventive suspension.

Dulay reiterated his previous statements that he does not tolerate and will never condone unlawful activities of fieldmen.

He issued the warning due to involvement of tax examiners in harassment and extortion rackets.

He said show cause orders have already been issued against tax examiners why they should not be dismissed from the service after they were arrested by NBI operatives in a restaurant in Greenhills, San Juan City, last month for allegedly accepting some R600,000 bribe money from a restaurateur. (Jun Ramirez)

