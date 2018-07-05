A test of loyalty?

It seems like Pia Wurtzbach and boyfriend Marlon Stockinger are not in good terms.



Many surmise this is due to the former watching K-Pop group Super Junior’s recent concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Earlier in June, the Miss Universe 2015 titlist uploaded a video on Instagram of her begging Marlon to let her watch the K-Pop group’s concert. Marlon, however, repeatedly said “no” to the request.

Some believe this is because Marlon is jealous of Siwon Choi, among more popular members of Super Junior.

Siwon is known to be among avid supporters of Pia, being among the first few to congratulate the German-Filipina when she won the Miss Universe title in 2015.

Siwon was also the one who invited Pia to attend their show.

No harm there, right?

Note, however, the beauty queen once dubbed herself “Mrs. Siwon Choi.”

Fast forward to a few days after Super Junior’s concert, it was found out Pia and her race car driver boyfriend – well, that is if he still is – have “unfollowed” each other on Instagram yet again.

Apparently, and despite Marlon’s dissent, Pia still went on to watch the K-pop group’s performance, unapologetically enjoying every bit of it.

Pia even posted on Instagram a picture of her meeting Siwon at the concert.

“Finally! A true fan girl moment for me! @siwonchoi #SS7Manila,” she wrote as caption.

July last year, Pia and Marlon also “unfollowed” each other on Instagram for still unknown reasons.

They were seen on trips together months after, suggesting they have patched things up.

Asked once if she is ready to settle down with Marlon, Pia said, “Not in the near future, no. We’re not there yet.”

She added, “I still feel like we want to achieve a lot individually. Marami pa kaming plano individually. Marami pa kaming gustong ma-achieve, ako sa career ko and siya sa racing career niya.” (Angelika Ortega)

