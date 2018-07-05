ABS-CBN ratings up in June

ABS-CBN hit it big in the ratings game in June, according to data from Kantar Media.



The network won in both rural and urban homes, particularly in Metro Manila with an average audience share of 43%.

ABS-CBN likewise led in Total Luzon with 41%; in Total Visayas with 54%; and in Total Mindanao with 53%.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” (42.6%) held the top spot for the whole month of June, followed by “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” (33.6%).

Also part of the top ten are “Bagani” (32.7%), “TV Patrol” (29.9%), “MMK” (27.9%), “Home Sweetie Home” (25.6%), “Wansapanataym” (24.9%), “It’s Showtime” (Saturday) (22.6%), and “Rated K” (21.2%).

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN also led across all time blocks, particularly the primetime block, garnering an average audience share of 48%, a 15-point lead against its nearest rival’s 33%.

The network also ruled the morning block (6 AM to 12 NN) with an average audience share of 39%; the noontime block (12 NN to 3 PM) with 47%; and the afternoon block (3 PM to 6 PM) with 44%.

