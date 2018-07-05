Another drug ring member falls

Another member of the notorious “Boratong” drug syndicate was arrested in an entrapment operation Tuesday afternoon, hours after the ring’s alleged courier was apprehended in Pasig City.



Antonio Intalan was nabbed in a buy-bust operation on MRR St. in Barangay Pineda, Pasig, at about 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

Police apprehended him after handing to undercover cops six small sachets containing shabu in exchange for R1,000.

Police found in Intalan’s possession 190 grams of shabu with a street value of R1.2 million.

According to Pasig police, Intalan was one of the top 10 high-value targets of the Eastern Police District (EPD).

It was also learned that the suspect was nabbed in 2013, 2014, and 2017 for illegal drugs. His 2013 and 2014 drug cases were dismissed by local courts. In 2017, he posted bail for his temporary liberty.

Intalan’s arrest came after police apprehended his fellow drug group member Haimen Rangaig, 24, in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the confiscation of R1.3-million shabu. (Jel Santos)

