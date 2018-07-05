CoA: Fabricated papers used in I. Norte gov’t purchases

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Commission on Audit has uncovered several irregularities in the procurement of at least R100-million worth of goods and services made in the past two years by the Ilocos Norte government, which questionable procurement practices are under scrutiny in the House of Representatives.



In its 2017 annual audit report for the provincial government, the CoA disclosed that there has been a “clear manifestation of the fabrication” of supporting papers for the disbursement and payment of suppliers and contractors.

This was uncovered after State auditors scrutinized the Invitation to Bid reference numbers stated in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System which is the primary source of information on government procurement.

In 2016, transactions for medical purchases amounting to some R21.7 million from CN Medical Distribution were allegedly supported by fabricated copies of ITB.

Larger procurements backed by bogus copies of ITB purchases from Dashma Computer System and Services, R123,718; Shawin Konstruct and Construction Supply, R51,950; BF Merren Pharmaceuticals, R1.5 million; and St. Ruiz Agro Farm Supply, R356,256.

In the audit report, the CoA also recommended the filing of “appropriate legal charges” against persons involved in the invitation of a representative from a non-government organization to act as observer in the conduct of bidding process.

The invited observer, identified as Engr. Remy G. Cadiente of the Laoag-Ilocos Norte Association of Contractors, was also a participant in the bidding for the procurement of two infrastructure projects. (Ben R. Rosario)

Related

comments