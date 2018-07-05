Laborer electrocuted

A 29-year-old construction worker died of electrocution while doing his job in Quezon City Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators of Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit identified the victim as Marlon Caballero, a resident of Pasig City.

According to the victim’s co-worker, Alberto Paloma, he and Caballero were doing their jobs in a building on Eastwood Avenue in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City, when the incident happened at past 3 p.m.

Paloma said he called the victim’s name who was in a separate area for the afternoon snack, but the latter did not answer.

When he checked Caballero’s area, he saw the victim lying on the ground with an electrical wire on his chest and a fluorescent lamp beside him.

He sustained burns on the left hand and was declared dead on arrival in a hospital. (Alexandria San Juan)

