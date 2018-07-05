Narco cop gunned down in drug bust

By Aaron Recuenco

Anti-scalawag operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) gunned down on Tuesday a cop from Morong, Rizal in a drug-bust that stemmed from an intelligence report that he was engaged in recycling confiscated shabu.

Police Officer 2 Gemmo Meneses was the second active policeman who died at the hands of the Counter-Intelligence Task Force CITF) under Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat who earlier warned erring cops to just resign from the service.

“The operation stemmed from a validated intelligence packet stating that suspect police officer is involved in recycling illegal drugs (shabu) and distributing it to his street drug pushers,” said Caramat.

That place, according to Caramat, is Morong town where Meneses was assigned.

CITF operatives and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) immediately conducted a drug-bust which resulted in the death of Meneses at around 4:30 p.m. in Barangay Maybancal in Morong town.

“He immediately drew his firearm when he sensed that he was dealing with a poseur buyer policeman and aimed towards the operative, prompting the operatives to return fire hitting the suspect on his body,” said Caramat.

Meneses was taken to the hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival.

Nearly a hundred policemen have been arrested since the CITF was formed in February last year following the death of a South Korean businessman at the hands of erring cops.

