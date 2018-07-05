Pinoy group wins at 2018 K-pop Cover Dance Festival

1 SHARES Share Tweet

An all-female dance group from the Philippines claimed the grand prize at the 2018 K-pop Cover Dance Festival held recently at Seoul Plaza, Seoul, South Korea.



Daisy Siete, composed of Jan Reyes, Jaimee Deato, Diane Bermudez, Hannah Gabriel, Jamaica Verceles, Desirie Bernardo, Kristel Magbanua, Justine Despues, Divine Gulapo, Roselle Rendal, Corrinne Arriola, Nicole Bables and Mae De Castro, won the title performing a dance cover of Seventeen’s “Thanks,” “No F.U.N” and “Clap.”

The K-pop Cover Dance Festival, now on its eight year, attracted 3,140 teams from 65 countries.

This year’s judges were Jeon Duk-Jung, vice president of Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association; Kim Tae-Hoon, director of Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association; Kim Seok-Chan, choreographer of EXO and Super Junior; and Kang Dong-Hyung, director of Seoul Shinmun Daily.

Related

comments