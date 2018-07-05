Search for PH Hall of Famers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Sports Commission has started the search for the third batch of Filipino sports legends to be inducted to the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

The agency made the announcement following an initial meeting among officials of the PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Games and Amusement Board and Philippine Olympians Association.

“It is mandated by law, and is a good way to honor the sacrifices and achievements of our sports heroes” said PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The Sports Hall of Fame was established on November 25, 1999, through Republic Act No. 8757, signed by former President Joseph Estrada, which aims “to immortalize the Filipino Sports heritage and serve as in inspiration for our countrymen.”

Related

comments