The healing of a paralytic

Gospel Reading: Mt 9:1-8

After entering a boat, Jesus made the crossing, and came into his own town. And there people brought to him a paralytic lying on a stretcher. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, “Courage, child, your sins are forgiven.” At that, some of the scribes said to themselves, “This man is blaspheming.” Jesus knew what they were thinking, and said, “Why do you harbor evil thoughts? Which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Rise and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins” – he then said to the paralytic, “Rise, pick up your stretcher, and go home.” He rose and went home. When the crowds saw this they were struck with awe and glorified God who had given such authority to men.

Authority on earth to forgive sins

On the one hand, we are edified by the love and concern that his friends show the paralytic, doing the unthinkable just to get him to Jesus. On the other hand, Jesus wants to show the religious authorities present that he has as much power to heal the “spiritual” ailment of the paralytic as to cure his “physical” infirmity. And Jesus seems to imply that doing one also means doing the other. Spiritual health and physical well-being go together.

We sometimes see how people show great concern and love for those in dire need, even if they do not know them, and do not pay attention to protocol or rules to follow. For them, what is of utmost importance is the well-being, the “salvation” of the person. But, alas, there are others who focus more on rules and laws. Jesus reminds us, the Sabbath is made for man, not the other way around.

Is our sense of priorities in accord with God’s?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS,” 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

