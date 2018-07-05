Tondo estero settlers relocated to Cavite

The first batch of informal settler families (ISFs) dwelling along Estero de Magdalena in Binondo, Manila, was relocated to Trece Martirez, Cavite, to give way to the R17-million rehabilitation project for the garbage-filled waterway.

Around 40 families were relocated to Summer Homes, Trece Martirez, Cavite on Tuesday, while another 60 families are scheduled for relocation on July 10, Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC) Director Jose Antonio Goitia said.

Goitia added that aside from being exposed to several diseases such as leptospirosis and diarrhea, the ISFs were also to be blamed for the increasing amount of garbage in the kilometer-long waterway, which is connected to the Pasig River.

According to PRRC Public Information head George dela Rama, the National Housing Authority has allotted 800 housing units in Trece Martirez, which could even extend to 1,500 units once all documentations and relocation processes are completed.

Each unit has a lot area of 40sqm while the floor area is around 20sqm, Goitia said. The families are also free to renovate their new homes as they wish, he added. (Hans Manacio)

