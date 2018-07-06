4 illegal aliens nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of four foreign nationals in another series of operations against aliens illegally staying in the country.



In a report to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan said the aliens were arrested in separate operations conducted recently by the bureau’s operatives in the cities of Baguio, Biñan and Manila.

“All of them were caught in flagrante or in the act of violating Philippine immigration laws, thus they were arrested, detained, and charged with deportation cases,” Manahan said.

The arrested Korean was identified as 48-year-old Jin Jaehyung, an overstaying and undocumented alien, who was collared in Baguio City last June 28. He is wanted in Korea for fraud.

Last July 3, BI operatives also arrested Japanese national Akitoshi Kadobayashi, 32, inside his office at the Laguna Technopark Economic Zone in Biñan City, Laguna.

He was arrested for working in the country without a work permit and visa.

On the same day, BI operatives also arrested in Manila two Chinese nationals named Li Yan Yan and Lin Feng Jian, caught working in a store without work permits.

All four aliens have been transferred to the BI detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig, while undergoing deportation proceedings. (Jun Ramirez)

