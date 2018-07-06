4 Makati cops in viral video relieved

Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered yesterday the relief of four Makati City policemen over a viral strip-search video of two arrested drug suspects.

“I am deeply saddened of this viral video going around in the internet of another alleged case of abuse committed by some of our personnel,” said Albayalde.

“Let me state this very clearly, we strongly condemn this kind of deviant behavior in our ranks,” he added.

He identified those sacked as Senior Inspector Valmark Funelas, PO1 Stephanie Limhap, PO1 Heizelle Maramag and PO1 Francis Intia, all assigned to the drug enforcement unit of the Makati police.

The four cops were accused of forcing two arrested drug suspects to go naked while being searched.

A video of the incident was taken and was uploaded in the social media. The video clip that showed the cops laughing during the strip-search.

Aside from being relieved, Albayalde said administrative charges will be slapped against the four policemen.

“We will make sure that the full force of the law will be meted against these erring personnel if found guilty after a swift investigation that is now being conducted,” said Albayalde.

The disciplinary measures against the four cops, according to Albayalde, should serve as a reminder to other cops on protocols in conducting search.

“That should have not happened. There are proper ways to do it,” said Albayalde.

The official also urged the public to immediately lodged complaint if abuses are committed by his men. (Aaron Recuenco)

