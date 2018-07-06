47-M shabu seized in Manila

By AARON RECUENCO

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), announced the confiscation of some R47 million worth of shabu following the arrest of a big-time drug pusher in San Andres Bukid in Manila at 4 a.m. yesterday.



Eleazar identified the arrested suspect as Joshir Bernardo whom he said was collared after selling a kilo of shabu to a police poseur buyer in Barangay 779 in Zone 57 of San Andres Bukid.

“During the search, our operatives found additional six big plastics containing shabu. The street value of the confiscated drugs is at R47,600,000,” said Eleazar.

A background check disclosed that the arrested suspect is connected to Bernardo drug ring which was busted in a police operation in Metro Manila in 2016.

The Bernardo drug syndicate, according to Eleazar, operates in Metro Manila and in the some provinces of southern Tagalog region.

Its head, Loloy Hernandez, is currently detained at the Metro Manila jail in Taguig.

Police intelligence reports revealed that while leaders of drug syndicates are arrested, some of them continue to operate using a cellular phone being sneaked inside their detention facility.

Other busted syndicates, on the other hand, would continue to operate through its remnants.

“As far as we are concerned, we have already busted more than half of what used to be operating in Metro Manila. But in some cases, new drug players would begin to operate,” said Eleazar.

This is the reason, according to him, why they have to continue to be aggressive in the campaign against illegal drugs since such reality reflects the drug situation in the country.

He stressed that the emergence of new drug players only proved President Duterte’s statement about the illegal drugs situation in the country.

The Duterte administration has launched an aggressive anti-drugs campaign since July 1 in 2016 which has so far led to the death of more than 4,200 illegal drugs personalities in police operations.

Thousands of illegal drugs personalities are believed to have been killed by vigilante groups.

