Creamline, Paymaya eye title duel

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m – Cignal vs PLDT (Men’s)

1:45 p.m. – Creamline vs Pocari-Air Force (Women’s)

3:45 p.m. – PayMaya vs BanKo-Perlas (Women’s)

6 p.m. – Vice Co. vs Air Force (Men’s)

Creamline and PayMaya try to ride on the momentum of their impressive Game 2 victories as they shoot for final berths against separate semis foes today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Cool Smashers clash with the Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Jet Spikers at 1:45 p.m. while the High Flyers tangle with the BanKo-Perlas Spikers at 3:45 p.m. in a pair of do-or-die matches.

After lackluster performances in Game 1 last Sunday, Creamline and PayMaya returned with the same fire and passion that earned them the outright semis berths in Wednesday’s Game 2 duels.

The Cool Smashers prevailed over the Lady Jet Spikers, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, while the High Flyers survived the Perlas Spikers, 28-26, 25-16, 25-27, 25-27, 15-12.

PayMaya couldn’t afford to squander a two-set lead this time as BanKo-Perlas is expected to avenge that stinging loss that also snapped their impressive eight-game winning streak.

To do that, PayMaya coach Roger Gorayeb said they needed to be more assertive.

“We can’t afford to be tentative in both in our offense and defense,” said Gorayeb in Filipino.

Tess Rountree, Shelby Sullivan and Grethcel Soltones will form the core of PayMaya’s offense after combining for 70 points the last time, but BanKo-Perlas has its own arsenal in imports Jutarat Montripila and Lakia Bright, who conspired for 58 points in Game 2.

In the other pairing, Alyssa Valdez spearheads Creamline’s assault along with Michelle Gumabao, Kuttika Kaewpin and Laura Schaudt as they challenge Pocari’s Madeline Palmer, Arielle Love and Myla Pablo.

The best-of-three finals will start on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

