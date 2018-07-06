Cyclone east of Visayas intensifies, named ‘Maria’

2 SHARES Share Tweet

The tropical depression east of the Visayas further intensified into a tropical storm and was given the international name “Maria.”



The tropical storm, which is still outside the country’s area of responsibility as of yesterday, was estimated at 2,210 kilometers east of the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 90 kph. It is forecast to move west-northwest slowly.

Maria has no direct effect yet over any part of the country as of yesterday.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin, Maria will likely enter the northeastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday or Monday.

It will be given a local name of “Gardo” once inside the PAR.

PAGASA earlier said the tropical cyclone could leave the PAR on the same day it has entered and may not make landfall over any part of the Philippines.

Today, Bulquerin said Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or “hanging habagat.”

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The public, especially those living in low-lying and mountainous areas throughout the country, are warned against possible flooding and landslides resulting from light to moderate to at times heavy rains. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments