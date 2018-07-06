Hot Koreans take charge

CAGAYAN de Oro – Hot-putting Kim Joo Hyung mastered Pueblo de Oro’s backside for the second straight day on his way to a nine-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over fellow Korean Lee Song as Jobim Carlos struggled halfway through the ICTSI Pueblo De Oro Championship here yesterday.

Kim scorched the layout’s backside with five birdies in row from No. 11 for a solid six-under 30, one stroke better than his first round feat.

The 16-year-old shotmaker actually threatened to rip the course with three more birdies in the first four holes at the front but settled for a two-birdie-two-bogey finish for that 63.

But it proved enough to shove him on top at 12-under 132 as the men of the Philippine Golf Tour continued to pound the Robert Trent Jones II-designed layout under preferred lies rule with Lee, joint second at Del Monte won by Carlos, turning in a bogey-free 68 for solo second at 134.

Carlos, whose lead-grabbing 64 Wednesday sparked hopes of another explosive week for the former national champion, stumbled with an uncharacteristic start of three bogeys in the four holes at the back.

