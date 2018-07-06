Laguna vs Metro bets in Pasay derby

The “one-on-one” battle between the Laguna and Metro Manila cockers highlights today’s staging of the Angelo and Nestor 4-Cock Derby at the Pasay City Cockpit.

Arman Santos of the National Cockers Alliance (NCA), fresh from winning two championships last week at La Loma Cockpit and Pasay Cockpit, leads the favorites.

Gamefowl handler Angelo Estrellado and Nestor Casador will host the event backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

Up next is the PCC 32nd Anniversary 4-Cock Derby on July 13.

To accommodate more participants (at least 50 entries), the event requires an entry fee of only R11,000, according to PCC pit manager Gerald Go.

The 2018 stagfighting season starts early at PCC via the LBC Cup 9 -Stag Derby (July 20 and 27 elims), spearheaded by Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA).

