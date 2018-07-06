LTO says nationwide release of license plates under way

The Land Transportation Office yesterday started distributing license plates to car owners and dealers of motor vehicles registered in July 2016 nationwide.

Vehicle owners, who have registered their vehicles during this period, may claim their plates at the Authorized District Office or through their respective dealers.

“Today, we will start the release of the plates nationwide for vehicles registered July 2016,” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Ed Galvante said.

Plates registered for the succeeding months of 2016 will be circulated by batches to the regional offices of LTO for distribution to district offices, which will then release them to vehicle owners.

Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said he ensured that the problem on the lack of vehicle plates will be resolved at the soonest time possible.

“Itong problema na ito ay matagal na inireklamo at idinaing ng mga kababayan natin. Sino ba naman ang matutuwa na nagbabayad ka ng tama tapos aabutin ng siyam-siyam bago makuha ang plaka? Kaya tulad ng ipinangako ng ating Pangulo, heto ho, inayos namin, heto ho, may plaka na kayo,” Tugade said. “Unti-unti po nating aayusin ang mga problema. Magtiwala lang po kayo sa amin lalo’t nagsisipag ng husto ang mga ahensya sa ilalim ng DOTr para guminhawa ang buhay natin. Utos po iyan ni Presidente Duterte kaya sisikapin nating matupad at masolusyunan,” he added.

The LTO inaugurated its own plate-making plant last April 24 in Quezon City. The seven manual embossing machines of the LTO can produce at least 22,400 license plates daily.

