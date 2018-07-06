Muntinlupa notches third straight MPBL win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Navotas Sports Complex)

5:30 p.m. – Davao Occidental vs Bataan

7:30 p.m. – Navotas vs Laguna

Muntinlupa rolled to its third straight win with an 85-69 thumping of Zamboanga in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup Wednesday night at the Marist School Gymnasium in Marikina.

Former Mapua standout Allan Mangahas continued his fine form with 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds off the bench while former pro Chito Jaime finished with 14 points as the Cagers immediately buckled down to work and keep the misfiring Valientes at bay throughout.

Regie Boy Basibas tallied 12 points while undersized big man Felix Apreku also provided the intensity off the bench with a game-high 12 rebounds on top of nine points, two blocks and as many steals for Muntinlupa, which seized the solo lead in the North Division anew.

In the main match, Chester Ian Melencio drilled in the go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds left as the Imus Bandera spoiled the home debut of the Marikina Shoemasters, 72-71.

Unheralded Mark Anthony Guillen led all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and added eight rebounds, but it was Melencio who saved the day for the visiting Bandera, who notched their first win on their third try.

Journeyman Erwin Sta. Maria tallied 17 points off the bench but top gunner Yves Sazon groped for form all game long, finishing with just seven points on a poor 2-of-10 shooting, leading to the Shoemasters’ second straight loss after three starts.

