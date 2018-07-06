Torres out to end Asiad stint in style

By Waylon Galvez

Filipino long jumper Marestella Torres-Sunang will see action in her fourth straight – and possibly last – Asian Games in Jakarta with hopes of finally savoring the sweet taste of being a podium finisher.

Torres-Sunang considered her first continental campaign in Doha, Qatar in 2006 but she hardly made her turns owing to lack of experience then.

She put on her best show four years ago but she still fell short and settled for fourth place.

Though she’s now in the twilight of a decorated athletic career, Torres-Sunang believes she still have what it takes to win a medal.

“Now, I’m at 80 percent. I’m not yet peaking. It’s too early I still have two more months. So we’re trying to cover everything with my training,” said the 37-year-old Torres-Sumang.

The native of Negros Occidental still holds the Philippine record of 6.72 meters, while her 6.71 meters performance during the 2001 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Palembang remains the best in the SEAG region.

