Fil-Aussie vs Japanese in MMA duel

On a high following a pair of impressive submission victories, Fil-Aussie Reece “Lightning” McLaren aims to further boost his title shot when he takes on Japanese rival Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada tomorrow in ONE: Battle for the Heavens at the Guangzhou Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China.

Sporting an 11-5 win loss card, McLaren, 26, is expected to show up with so much confidence as he looks to earn the right to take on Filipino star Geje Eustaquio, the undisputed ONE flyweight world titleholder.

“I do not really want to wait around,” said McLaren. “The way I see it is—if you are feeling like you are the champ, then you should be able to beat anyone on any given day.”

“My goal is to become the champ, and if I want to be the champ, then I have to be able to step up at any time and beat anyone. Champions train, losers complain,” he added. “I will get my shot regardless. I will knock the other contenders down one by one until I get it. It is just a matter of time.”

