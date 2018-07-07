Gunrunner shot dead

An alleged gunrunner, also listed as a notorious drug pusher, was killed in an encounter with Las Piñas City policemen who were conducting anti-criminality campaign early yesterday morning in the city.

Police said the suspect identified only as alias Ely died on the spot from several gunshot wounds in the body.

According to the city police chief, Senior Supt. Marion Balonglong, the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. at Plaza Pinaglabanan, Zapote, Las Pinas City.

Reports showed that prior to the shootout, Las Piñas police launched a buy-bust operation against the suspect after receiving information about his alleged involvement in gunrunning.

Balonglong said that the suspect was spotted together with another suspect at the said place.

Seeing the police operatives, Ely pulled out a handgun and tried to shoot them.

The cops retaliated, killing Ely while the latter’s companion managed to escape.

Police said the Ely was a notorious gunrunner, a member of the “Akyat Bahay” gang and a drug pusher.

Police recovered from the crime scene a .38-caliber revolver loaded with one fired cartridge case and five live bullets, a .45-calbier Colt 1911A pistol with tampered serial number, and one cigarette case containing two-heat sealed plastic sachets of shabu.

Police are still conducting follow-up operation to identify the suspect’s companion who eluded arrest and the source of firearms. (Jean Fernando)

