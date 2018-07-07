Matthysse all pumped up after arriving in KL

By Nick Giongco

Lucas Matthysse ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner, was a steady stream of southpaws.

In preparation for his first defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight title against super lefty Manny Pacquiao on July 15 in Malaysia, the Argentine champion sparred heavily with left-handers and did the mitts with lead trainer Joel Diaz, also a southpaw.

Matthysse knows his hands will be full since he is up against a special breed of southpaw in Pacquiao, who is eager to bounce back from his controversial loss to Australian bruiser Jeff Horn more than a year ago in Brisbane.

Matthysse, 35, blew into Kuala Lumpur also with manager Mario Arano and three other support staff.

FIGHT IS ON AND READY

Meanwhile, Liza and Johnny Elorde have been tapped by the MP Promotions to lead the production of the fight.

Known for their yearly hosting of the prestigious Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions and staging championship fights, the Elorde group is tasked to construct a huge pop up gym at the Le Meridian for the training of the two fighters.

They also announced the weigh-in will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Convention Center prior to the fight. Entrance to the weigh-in is free to the public.

