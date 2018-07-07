MPBL: Parks sparks ‘Manda’ to lopsided win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Touted wingman Ray Parks put on another brilliant all-around performance as fancied Mandaluyong handled Pasig City with ease, 98-55, on Thursday night for its second straight victory in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan, Quezon City.

The 6-foot-4 Parks, the reigning two-time ABL Local MVP winner, tallied a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists plus a league-record of seven steals as the El Tigre posted the most lopsided result in the tournament so far.

Big man Jeoff Javillonar and unheralded John Vidal tallied 10 points each while celebrity baller Xian Lim had a solid debut with six points, six rebounds and a block off the bench for Mandaluyong, which improved to 2-1 overall, good for solo fourth spot in the loaded North Division.

“The team did a great job of putting in the effort and executing and that’s what coach (Mac Cuan) wanted,” said Parks, who was also pleased to see all of his teammates score.

Also emerging victorious were the host Capitals, who finally barged into the winners’ column at the expense of the visiting General Santos City Warriors, 77-72.

