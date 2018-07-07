Poe files resolution to probe defective police patrol cars

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Grace Poe has formally filed a resolution calling for an investigation on the Philippine National Police procurement of defective patrol vehicles totaling R1.89 billion in 2015.

Poe filed Senate Resolution No. 777 asking the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the report of the Commission on Audit regarding the PNP’s purchase of Mahindra

Enforcer and Mahindra Scorpion vehicles for “possible misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance.”

The senator had earlier said she will push for a Senate inquiry on the matter, saying the CoA report validated her concerns when she chaired the public order panel at the time of the purchase. Poe filed the measure last July 3.

“The CoA report validates concerns raised way back in 2014, during which it was reported that the terms of reference for the purchase were modified to eliminate other bidders, and that Mahindra was not even qualified in the first place due to their lack of service centers,” Poe said in the resolution. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments