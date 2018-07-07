PVL: Creamline, PayMaya forge title duel

by Kristel Satumbaga

Creamline exploited the injury suffered by Pocari Sweat-Air Force’s top spiker Myla Pablo during the warm-up and carved out a 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 win in their do-or-die semis match to barge into the finals of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Except for Pocari’s stiff challenge early in the third frame, it was a smooth ride for the Cool Smashers as everybody fielded in contributed in any way as they booked the franchise’s first finals appearance since joining the league last year.

Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez paid tribute to the team’s renewed confidence for winning the series.

Creamlime will face PayMaya in the finals after the High Flyers turned back the BanKo-Perlas Spikers, 22-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-12.

Game 1 of their best-of-three finals series is tomorrow at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Our loss (in Game 1) fueled our team to work harder,” said Valdez as the team rode on the momentum of their 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17 Game 2 victory on Wednesday.

Pablo, the reigning Most Valuable Player, hurt her lower back during their warm-ups and failed to suit up.

