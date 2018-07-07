Sotto asks PNP to allow De Lima to hold hearings

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III has asked the Philippine National Police to allow detained Sen. Leila de Lima to conduct hearings inside the Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

In a letter to PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, Sotto requested the PNP to allow De Lima to “exercise her functions as a duly elected senator of the country through the conduct of hearings on pending measures” that were referred to her committee.

De Lima is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development.

“As the Senate President, I am giving Sen. De Lima full authority to discharge her duties as chair of the committee, particularly to conduct and personally preside over its hearings –similar to what had been done by Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV during his detention,” Sotto said in his letter.

“This request is being made so as the relevant measures that are currently pending in the committee will be given an opportunity to

be heard and be deliberated on by the Philippine Senate, consistent with Section 24 of the Senate rules,” the Senate leader added.

Sotto said bills pending under De Lima’s panel include the proposed Public Solicitation Act, declaring Feb. 23 as National Rotary Day, the Magna Carta of the Poor, Magna Carta of Day Care Workers, Emergency Volunteer Protection Act, Social Welfare, and Development Agencies Act, and the Rural Employment Assistance Program Act. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

