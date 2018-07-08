American, 5 others nabbed

An American citizen was among six people caught in a shabu session Friday night in Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa in Quezon City.

Police identified the American as George Taylor, 40 of Yorkshire, Pennsylvania. Also arrested were his companions identified as Tomy Taccaban, 36; Renato Dacillo, 55; Mariecris Jacinto, 30; Edel Garcia, 31; and Aris Samar, 30.

Police said they received a telephone call from a concerned citizen about an ongoing pot session inside a house owned by Dacillo and Jacinto in Sitio San Roque II.

Operatives of PS-2 Drug Enforcement Unit raided the house at 6 p.m. and seized two plastic sachets of suspected shabu, four aluminum foil strips with traces of white substance suspected to be shabu, and some drug paraphernalia.

Taylor has been staying in the country for at least six months working as a system administrator, according to the police.

Police said the American was brought to the house by a woman he allegedly picked up along Quezon Avenue.

The suspects are now detained Masambong Police Station and face charges for illegal possession and use of dangerous drugs. (Alexandria San Juan)

