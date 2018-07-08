Halili buried today

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

Thousands are expected to turn out for the “Walk for Justice” march organized to coincide with the burial of slain Mayor Antonio Halili in Tanauan, Batangas today.

Acting City Mayor Jhoanna Villamor said the march is a symbol of solidarity of the people of Tanauan City in seeking justice for the death of the 72-year-old Halili.

“Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng Tanaueños na sana ay patuloy tayong magdasal para sa pamilya ni Mayor Thony at sana ay mabigyan na ng hustisya ang kanyang pagkamatay,” Villamor said in a phone interview.

Villamor said the solidarity march will start as early as 6 a.m. at the Plaza Mabini and will proceed to Halili’s house at Josefa Village in Barangay Sambat.

Those who will attend are encouraged to wear yellow shirt while employees at Tanauan City Hall will be clad in a tailor-made yellow shirt with a print of a black ribbon on top of the logo of the city. Attendees are also urged to bring flowers, candles or white balloons as an offer.

The march will proceed to the Saint John the Evangelist (SJE) Parish Church where a funeral mass will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The remains of Halili will then be sent to Tanauan City Hall for a public viewing and necrological service scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., a funeral march will be held from Tanuan City Hall to Loyola Gardens (near city hall) where he will be buried at 3 p.m.

Chief Superintenent Edward Carranza, regional director of Calabarzon Police Regional Office (PRO-4A), said at least 100 personnel from the Tanauan City Police will be deployed to secure the area.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, a road closure will be in effect from the Saint John the Evangelist Parish Church to Tanuan City Hall. Motorists are also advised to avoid parking their vehicles along A. Mabini Avenue to Tanauan City Hall.

Motorists who will be coming from Talisay, Batangas are advised to pass through Sala Road while those coming from Tanauan City proper will have to go through Trapiche or Tinurik Road to avoid gridlock.

