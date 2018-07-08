‘KMJS’ dominates primetime Sunday

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Multi-awarded news magazine show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS)” continues to beat rival programs in the primetime block dominating entire Sunday programming last July 1, going on to attain the program’s highest rating to date.

Hosted by internationally-awarded broadcast journalist Jessica Soho, “KMJS” garnered an overnight People Audience rating of 16.1 percent in NUTAM (National Urban Television Audience Measurement).

The episode propelled “KMJS” to the number one spot in NUTAM’s top 30 programs from June 25 to July 1, besting other programs during the said period.

Overall, “KMJS” was the most watched GMA program nationwide for the whole month of June based on ratings data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

The episode on July 1 featured the culmination of Ryan Mendoza’s journey to find his biological mother.

It was in 2016 when Ryan, an OFW from Italy, learned from his parents that he was adopted. But it was not an easy process as Ryan’s adoption story seemed to come straight out of a teleserye – with lots of claims, dead-ends, and even heartbreaks.

For several weeks, KMJS documented his search and helped him find leads about his past. The search finally led to not one, but two women claiming to be his birth mother: Maritess Tolentino and Gina Castillo who are both from Ryan’s birthplace in Cabanatuan City. Both women had compelling accounts to prove that Ryan is her long-lost son. To discover the truth, Ryan and the two women agreed to take a DNA test.

Last Sunday, viewers held their breath until it was revealed that Ryan’s real mother is Maritess – putting an end to Ryan’s quest.

Heart-warming stories like Ryan and Maritess’s journey is a testament to “KMJS’” pledge to bring meaningful episodes to viewers here and abroad. It comes as no surprise that the news magazine program consistently leads the ratings and is the most buzzed about TV program on social media every Sunday night.

Related

comments